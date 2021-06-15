Jio introduces five prepaid plans without daily data limit

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 11:40 pm

Reliance’s newest Jio Freedom plans offer uncapped high-speed internet

Do you still prefer a wired internet connection just because it doesn't have a daily fair usage policy (FUP) limit? Well, that's about to change with Reliance Jio's five new prepaid plans that offer uncapped data access and unlimited calling benefits. The new plans have a validity period ranging from 15 days to a year. Here are more details.

No FUP cap

The plans provide complimentary access to Jio suite of apps

Like most Jio plans, the five new Jio Freedom packs offer unlimited voice calls for the duration of the plan with complimentary access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The cheapest plan without daily data limit costs Rs. 127. It provides 12GB of high-speed data that can be used for 15 days.

For heavy users

Long-term plans with no daily data limit are also available

The Rs. 247 plan offers 25GB of data for 30 days, while the Rs. 447 pack provides 50GB of uncapped data. It has a validity period of 60 days. The fourth plan bundles 75GB of data with a 90-day validity for Rs. 597. Finally, the annual subscription, priced at Rs. 2,397, brings 365GB of data for a total of 365 days.

Get set, binge!

Monthly plan with complimentary Disney+ Hotstar costs just Rs. 401

A monthly plan with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and Disney+ Hotstar would set you back Rs. 401. The plan offers 90GB of data for 28 days. User will get 3GB of data per day along with an additional 6GB in case the daily FUP limit is reached. In the same vein, the Rs. 598 plan provides 2GB daily data for 56 days.

Long-term option

Annual subscription offers 740GB data for Rs. 2,599

Reliance Jio's Rs. 777 pack has an 84-day validity period and 131GB of total data limit. Its daily data usage is capped at 1.5GB but an additional 10GB is available once the FUP is surpassed. The annual plan costs Rs. 2,599 and offers 740GB of data with 2GB daily limit. A 10GB buffer is activated once the user finishes the daily quota of 2GB.