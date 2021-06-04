NewsBytes Briefing: Reliance weaponizes 3D printing against COVID-19, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 01:29 am

NewsBytes Briefing: Reliance weaponizes 3D printing against COVID-19

Reliance might have disrupted the technology space with Jio, but now it has its eyes set on COVID-19. The Indian conglomerate is coming up with a lot of lateral solutions to tackle issues such as combating the virus itself with experimental treatments. The company is also harnessing 3D printing technology to overcome hurdles associated with low volume production of respiratory air for COVID-19 patients.

Joining Gab?

Trump abandons recently-hosted blog to join unnamed social media platform

Former US president Donald Trump just can't get a break. After being unpersoned from all social media networks, he now had to kill off his short-lived blog as well. However, this time around it is voluntary. Tump's aide revealed that the blog is being taken down because the former president will be joining another unspecified social media platform. Let's hope that is Gab.

Green antivirus

Norton 360 antivirus will soon come with Ethereum miner

Remember when people still used antivirus software? Bundling them with new computers can only help so much. This has prompted companies such as NortonLifeLock to get creative. Norton 360 antivirus will soon sport a built-in Ethereum miner, so you can make some money off a program that's already infamous for slowing down computers. It's a pity that Ethereum is planning on making mining obsolete.

Only You

Surrender your music choices to Spotify algorithm this June

Like everything in this world, even music has been tamed by algorithms. Spotify is at the forefront of not just streaming music, but the emerging music curation space. The new Only You hub is one such music discovery experiment Spotify is trying out to help you discover new artists this June. With MTV all but gone, now algorithms dictate your music choices.

Multitasking

Now, you can run WhatsApp on four separate devices

Meanwhile, WhatsApp continues to spread its tentacles over all your mobile devices. Fresh from losing scores of users to rivals Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp will now allow you to use it on up to four different linked devices. That means no more nagging prompts locking you out of one device when you log in through another. The company even hinted at an iPad app.