Spotify announces Only You discovery feature for personalized playlists

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 02:44 pm

Spotify announces Only You features that help create personalized playlists

Spotify remains one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. The company is now releasing a personalized playlist generation tool called Only You. The addition resembles the annual Wrapped playlists. Additionally, Spotify is testing a new feature called Blend that allows friends to merge musical tastes into a single playlist that auto-updates daily.

User base

New artist discovery on Spotify happens mostly through platform-generated playlists

Spotify has 365 million users and a library of 70 million tracks and 2.6 million podcast titles. However, discovering new artists on Spotify usually entails using playlists that the platform creates and recommends based on time of day, mood, activity, and other factors. On June 2, it launched Only You. The month-long global campaign generates multiple playlists tailored to each user.

Details

Audio Birth Chart showcases your favorite and recently-discovered artists

Audio Birth Chart

Only You includes features named "Your Dream Dinner Party," "Your Artist Pairs," and an "Audio Birth Chart" that's composed of a Sun Sign, a Moon Sign, and a Rising Sign. The Sun Sign details your most-heard artist during the last six months, the Moon Sign demonstrates an artist that shows your emotional side. Your Rising Sign represents an artist you discovered recently.

Dinner for three

Your Artist Pairs demonstrates a music choice that's uniquely yours

Your dream dinner party Your Artist Pairs

With the feature named "Your Dream Dinner Party," you get to pick three artists and Spotify Mix will create personalized playlists for each artist that you can listen to. "Your Artist Pairs" is another feature that allows you to demonstrate your range of listening interests by creating a poster of two artists that uniquely represent your taste in music.

Playlists created with Only You tools will remain accessible

Spotify's Only You feature is exclusively for the month of June, but the playlists created will remain in listener's libraries under the Only You hub, the streaming giant clarified. Meanwhile, Spotify is also announcing a beta feature called Blend this month for free-tier and Premium users on iOS and Android. It allows two friends to grow a shared playlist based on their unique tastes.

Blending tastes

Here's how you can create a Blend with a friend

To create a new Blend with a friend, tap Create Blend in the Made for You hub on mobile. Then, tap Invite to select a friend who will receive the single-use invitation (each friend gets a unique invite). Once the Blend playlist is up, one can identify how each friend has influenced a track choice by checking the profile icons beside the track.