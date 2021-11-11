'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's third highest-rated film on IMDb!

'Sooryavanshi' is proving to be a milestone in Rohit Shetty's career. Read on how

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had to wait a long time to see his Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi get released on the big screens. And, given the movie's success, the makers' decision to hold the big-budget film till the theaters were fully open again has proved to be the right call. What's more, the cop drama has become the third highest-rated movie on IMDb in Shetty's career.

Shetty was the first major director to announce the release date of his film after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in September that halls in the state will reopen from October 22. Employing actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have special appearances in the film, makers have pulled all strings to bring back viewers in the theaters, including a special invitation video.

'Sooryavanshi' is trailing behind 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,' 'Singham'

As per the helmer's IMDb page, his highest-rated work is in fact Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (7.5/10), the inaugural movie to his hit comedy franchise. At the second spot is Devgn-starrer Singham (6.8/10), which is again the stepping stone for Shetty's cop universe. Sooryavanshi, as many would know, is the latest installment to this universe. It currently has a rating of 6.2/10.

'Sooryavanshi' already has over 25K votes on its IMDb page

But the estimation is not that simple. The ratings on IMDb pages are calculated by taking the average score from all the users' scores. And, both Golmaal (16K) and Singham (16K) have a lot fewer votes than the Kumar-led action entertainer, which already has 25K votes within a week of its release. Thus, the ratings for Sooryavanshi might drop further as more votes come.

The film has already grossed Rs. 100cr at box office

Despite 50% occupancy at some theaters due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sooryavanshi raked in Rs. 75cr in just three days. It has now crossed the Rs. 100cr threshold, becoming the ninth movie in Shetty's career to achieve this feat. As per Taran Adarsh, it might collect Rs. 120cr by end of its first week. So, what are you waiting for? Give it a try.

