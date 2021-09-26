With halls reopening in Maharashtra, 'Sooryavanshi' to release on Diwali

Sep 26, 2021

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' will finally get theatrical release this Diwali, announced director Rohit Shetty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced cinema halls in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22 if they abide by all the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). The meeting where this decision was taken saw director Rohit Shetty in attendance who later announced that his cop flick Sooryavanshi will finally get released this Diwali. Here's more.

Details

'This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…' announced Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a photo with Thackeray. The post said, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI... AA RAHI HAI POLICE... (sic)" Apart from the Singham director, the COVID-19 taskforce meeting was attended by filmmaker Kunal Kapoor and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, among others.

Instagram Post

Here is Shetty's announcement!

Social media

Kumar shared BTS image with Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

The lead star Akshay Kumar shared the news with an unseen behind-the-scenes picture along with a heartfelt note addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. He wrote, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22." The entire team must be elated to finally see the big-budget venture get released.

Postponements

Supposed to release in March 2020, it suffered several delays

The fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, Sooryavanshi has been postponed multiple times since last year because of the pandemic. Originally slated to hit the big screen on March 24 in 2020, makers then planned to release it on Diwali last year. But that did not work out either.

Timeline

Despite difficulties, Shetty firmly believed 'Sooryavanshi' will 'not go stale'

The team kickstarted promotions again this year to launch the actioner in April but the COVID-19 second wave delayed it again. Then, there were rumors that the film will see a simultaneous release on Independence Day alongside Kumar's Bell Bottom. Despite these difficulties, Shetty held Sooryavanshi "will not go stale." And, now it will finally see the light. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif.