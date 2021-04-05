The release of the upcoming action film Sooryavanshi has been postponed yet again as coronavirus infections continue to surge, the film's makers announced on Monday. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It was originally supposed to be released on March 24, 2020. However, its release was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more details.

Statement Shetty met Maharashtra CM yesterday, postponed release: Filmmakers

The film's makers said in a statement on Monday, "The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday." "In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID-19 situation in the state," the statement further added.

Release Film was scheduled for March 2020 release

Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled to be released on March 24, 2020. However, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, it was postponed. In June last year, it was decided that the film would be released around Diwali. Its release was pushed again. In February this year, when the Centre allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls, the film was scheduled for an April 2 release.

Industry 'Sooryavanshi' was expected to be big money-grabber

Besides crushing fans who have long awaited the film's release, Sooryavanshi's postponement is expected to hurt the industry at large. The big-budget cop actioner was expected to be a blockbuster. Earlier, other films such as Chehre and Bunty Aur Babli 2 were also postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Notably, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar is also down with COVID-19.

Restrictions Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs yesterday