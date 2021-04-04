The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced fresh curbs in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Maharashtra is notably the worst-hit Indian state, accounting for more than half the number of new infections across the country. The state will also witness a "strict lockdown" over the weekends, along with a night curfew. The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Restrictions Shopping malls, bars, restaurants only open for takeaways/parcels

The state government has ordered a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am and a weekend lockdown—only essential services will be allowed—from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. Starting Monday, shopping malls, bars, restaurants, etc., will only be open for takeaways and parcels. Gatherings of five or more people will remain prohibited throughout the day under IPC Section 144.

Restrictions Places of worship, parks, gyms to be shut

Government offices will function at 50% capacity, while only work-from-home is allowed for private offices. Places of worship, parks/playgrounds, salons/beauty parlors, gymnasiums, and indoor sports will remain closed. Political rallies will be banned. Public transport will run at 50% capacity. Film shoots will be allowed without crowds. Theatres will be shut. Housing societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be declared containment zones.

Cabinet meeting Central teams to reach Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh

The decision came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the Cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting, where it was decided that central teams comprising public health specialists and clinicians will be sent to Maharashtra, along with Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Outbreak Maharashtra reports record 57K+ new cases