Starting from April 1, camps will be set up at large corporate firms in Gurugram to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible employees - those aged above 45 years. The decision was reportedly taken at a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg. Here are more details on this.

Details 'First such experiment in the country'

According to a report in The Indian Express, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Virender Yadav called it "the first experiment of its kind in the country." "Prior to this, Gurugram was also the first in the country to start setting up COVID-19 vaccination camps in condominiums of high-rise buildings; this is now being implemented across the country," he was quoted as saying.

Details Vaccination hours to be stretched at government facilities

In order to increase the pace of vaccination, it has been decided that the working hours at government hospitals will be extended from April 16. "At present, more than 100 government health centers and 56 private hospitals are administering vaccines...From April 16, however, all government set ups will administer vaccines from 8 am," Dr. Yadav said.

Meeting 'Beds will be increased if there are more patients'

About reservation of beds for COVID-19 patients at hospitals, Dr. Yadav said, "The number of beds will be increased if the number of COVID-19 patients increases, so all hospitals should be mentally prepared." He further said, "There has been no change in the policy regarding home isolation and hospitalization...People who do not need hospitalization should not be admitted to the hospital."

Situation Gurugram reporting over 100 coronavirus cases daily