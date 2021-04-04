-
Habitual traffic offenders to be 'named and shamed' in publicLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 04:52 pm
-
Traffic offenders can now be "named and shamed" along with having their licenses revoked.
The central government has modified the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to include a provision wherein repeat offenders for certain violations—such as drunk driving, speeding, dangerous driving, not wearing helmets, etc.—will find their name among a list of other offenders.
State transport departments can display this list on their portals.
-
-
New rules
New rules came into effect from April 1
-
On Wednesday, the Road Transport Ministry had notified a set of modified rules, that came into effect from April 1.
For certain violations, an offender can have their driving license (DL) suspended.
If they do not go for an appeal within a month after suspension, or if the appellate authority dismisses their appeal, their names and DL numbers will be made public.
-
Reason
'Name and shame' list aimed at promoting responsible driving
-
Sources told The Times of India that the "name and shame" provision is aimed at promoting responsible driving.
A government official told the publication, "This procedure has been made to ensure that there is no breach of privacy and the process of appeal against charges of traffic rule violations are duly followed before putting names of repeat offenders on the list."
-
Information
Transport departments to create separate section on portals for list
-
Reportedly, state transport departments will create a separate section in their portals named "Revocation of Driving License under sub-section (1A) of section 19 of the Act." The portal will be in a machine-readable electronic, printable, and shareable pdf form, in public access.
-
Other changes
What other changes have been made to the rules?
-
The rules include provisions to allow registration of vehicles with alterations/retrofitment and adapted vehicles, provided such modifications are made with due permission from concerned authorities.
Now, such vehicles can also be insured.
Availing transport-related services will be made more convenient as the system will be moved online.
The minimum educational qualification for obtaining DL has been replaced with mandatory "minimum training and language comprehension."