Traffic offenders can now be "named and shamed" along with having their licenses revoked. The central government has modified the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to include a provision wherein repeat offenders for certain violations—such as drunk driving, speeding, dangerous driving, not wearing helmets, etc.—will find their name among a list of other offenders. State transport departments can display this list on their portals.

New rules New rules came into effect from April 1

On Wednesday, the Road Transport Ministry had notified a set of modified rules, that came into effect from April 1. For certain violations, an offender can have their driving license (DL) suspended. If they do not go for an appeal within a month after suspension, or if the appellate authority dismisses their appeal, their names and DL numbers will be made public.

Reason 'Name and shame' list aimed at promoting responsible driving

Sources told The Times of India that the "name and shame" provision is aimed at promoting responsible driving. A government official told the publication, "This procedure has been made to ensure that there is no breach of privacy and the process of appeal against charges of traffic rule violations are duly followed before putting names of repeat offenders on the list."

Information Transport departments to create separate section on portals for list

Reportedly, state transport departments will create a separate section in their portals named "Revocation of Driving License under sub-section (1A) of section 19 of the Act." The portal will be in a machine-readable electronic, printable, and shareable pdf form, in public access.

Other changes What other changes have been made to the rules?