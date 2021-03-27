India has supplied more coronavirus vaccines around the world than it used to vaccinate its own citizens, the country told the United Nations General Assembly. India, one of the initiators of the Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines, also raised the issue of vaccine inequity across the globe at the UN. Here are more details on this.

Details India supplied vaccines to over 70 countries

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, K Nagaraj Naidu, said, "As of today we have supplied more vaccines globally than have vaccinated our own people." Naidu stated that India has supplied vaccines to over 70 countries. "While the vaccine challenge has been resolved, we are now confronted with ensuring the availability, accessibility, affordability, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," he added.

Details India highlighted the issue of vaccine inequity

Naidu said that COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains uneven both among and within countries. "Vaccine inequity will defeat our collective resolve to contain the virus. The current disparity calls for solidarity and cooperation within the international frameworks such as COVAX," he said. India, a significant contributor to the COVAX facility, reportedly supplied 20 million (two crore) vaccine doses to the facility last month.

Vaccines Two COVID-19 vaccines are currently in use in India

Two COVID-19 vaccines are currently in use in India. 1) Covishield: It is the version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). 2) COVAXIN: It is an indigenously-developed vaccine by the company Bharat Biotech. According to Naidu, 30 more vaccine candidates are at various different phases of clinical trials.

Pandemic India reports over 1.19 crore coronavirus cases

India, which logged over 1.19 crore coronavirus cases and more than 1.61 lakh deaths due to it, has administered more than 5.4 crore vaccine doses to its citizens so far. The United States remains the worst-affected nation with over three crore cases of coronavirus so far. Across the globe, COVID-19 has sickened over 12.6 crore and claimed the lives of more than 27.80 lakh.

