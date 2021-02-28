-
These co-morbid conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from MondayLast updated on Feb 28, 2021, 08:14 pm
Starting Monday, India will begin its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, inoculating people above the age of 60, and people aged over 45 with co-morbidities.
In the first phase—launched on January 16—health and frontline workers were vaccinated with Covishield or COVAXIN shots.
The government has released a list of 20 co-morbidities that make people aged above 45 eligible for vaccinations.
Co-morbid conditions for vaccine eligibility:
-
1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past year.
2. Post cardiac transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device.
3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF under 40%).
4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.
5. Congenital heart disease with severe Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) or Idiopathic PAH.
6. Coronary artery disease with past Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting/Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty/Myocardial infarction and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
#2
-
7. Angina and hypertension/diabetes treatment.
8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
10. Diabetes (over 10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment.
11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list.
12. End-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis/Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD).
13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.
14. Decompensated cirrhosis.
-
15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in last two years/FEV1 under 50%.
16. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma.
17. Diagnosis of solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020/currently on cancer therapy.
18. Sickle-Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major.
19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV.
20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with the involvement of respiratory system/persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.
Other details
How can you register for vaccination?
For people aged 45-59, a certificate of co-morbidity (signed by a registered medical practitioner) and employment certificate/official identity card (with photo and date of birth) will have to be provided.
The documents may be shared while self-registering on Co-WIN 2.0 portal or other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
People may also carry the document to the COVID-19 Vaccination Center during on-site registration.