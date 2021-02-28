Starting Monday, India will begin its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, inoculating people above the age of 60, and people aged over 45 with co-morbidities.

In the first phase—launched on January 16—health and frontline workers were vaccinated with Covishield or COVAXIN shots.

The government has released a list of 20 co-morbidities that make people aged above 45 eligible for vaccinations.