Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 10:59 am

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was recently seen in action at the Road Safety Cricket Series, has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Pathan stated he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter. He is the second Indian cricketer to test positive after Sachin Tendulkar confirmed he had been diagnosed on Saturday. Here are the key details.

COVID-19 I have quarantined myself at home, says Pathan

Pathan said after the confirmation, he has quarantined himself at home and is taking the necessary precautions. "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," said Pathan. "I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

Tendulkar Tendulkar tests positive with mild symptoms

On Saturday, Sachin said he has been testing regularly, besides taking necessary precautions. However, he has now tested positive after mild symptoms. The rest of his family members are negative. Sachin revealed that he has quarantined himself at home and is following the protocols advised by the doctors. He also thanked the healthcare professionals for their support.

Duo Yusuf and Sachin were part of the Road Safety Series

Both Yusuf and Sachin were recently seen playing in the Road Safety Series which was held in Raipur. Yusuf got scores of 17, 23, 37*, and 62*. He also picked up nine wickets in five games. Meanwhile, Sachin racked up scores of 33*, 9, 60, 65, and 30 in the promotional T20 event. India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the finale.

Honors Pathan won top honors in his India and IPL stints

Yusuf had earlier announced his retirement from all forms of the game on February 26. He played 57 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty20 Internationals for India. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad as well the 2011 squad that went onto win the 50-over World Cup. He also played a major role in the Indian Premier League, winning trophies,

