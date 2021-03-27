Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 10:53 am

Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world for more than a year now and a second wave is currently threatening India. Sachin, who is from Mumbai, confirmed he is positive via social media. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in terms of COVID-19 in the country. Here are the details.

Positive Sachin tests positive after mild symptoms

Sachin said he has been testing regularly, besides taking necessary precautions. However, he has now tested positive after mild symptoms. The rest of his family members are negative. Sachin revealed that he has quarantined himself at home and is following the protocols advised by the doctors. He also thanked the healthcare professionals for their support.

T20 Sachin was part of the Road Safety Series

Sachin was recently seen playing in the Road Safety Series which was held in Raipur. He played five matches for India Legends and helped them win the tournament. Sachin racked up scores of 33*, 9, 60, 65, and 30 in the promotional T20 event. India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the finale.

Maharashtra A look at Maharashtra's COVID-19 numbers

As per the Press Information Bureau, Mumbai, Maharashtra, a total of 36,902 new cases came into light in an update on Friday. There were 112 deaths reported as well. Notably, the number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,82,451. Also, the total number of cases till date stand at 26,37,735. The state has recorded 53,907 deaths.