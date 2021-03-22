Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 02:49 pm

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder claimed five wickets against Sri Lanka in the first Test match Holder's efforts saw Sri Lanka manage only 169/10 in 69.4 overs. West Indies batted for 13 overs to end Day 1 on 13/0 at stumps after Sri Lanka bowled tight to curb things. Here we present the key details.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thirimanne scored a sublime knock of 70 from 180 balls. He hit four fours at a strike rate of 38.89. Besides Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella hit 32. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach was amongst the wickets, claiming figures of 3/47. Meanwhile, Rahkeem Cornwall picked up one scalp. John Campbell and Kraig Brathwaitte are unbeaten at the crease for WI.

Duo Notable feats for Holder and Roach

Holder is now the 19th-highest wicket-taker for West Indies in Tests. The right-arm pacer surpassed the tally of Devendra Bishoo, who took 117 wickets. Holder also equaled Alf Valentine's tally of eight five-wicket hauls for the Windies. Meanwhile, senior fast bowler Roach has raced to 208 Test scalps. He has equaled the likes of Saqlain Mushtaq and Stuart MacGill in terms of Test wickets.

Information Holder races to 121 Test scalps, claims eighth five-wicket haul

Playing his 46th Test match, Holder has raced to 121 career wickets at 27.01. He has taken his eighth career five-wicket haul. Notably, he now has 20 scalps against Sri Lanka. besides registering his second five-wicket haul.

Information West Indies are on top in the first Test