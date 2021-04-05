Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said today that he has been hospitalized, just a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the announcement, the 53-year-old also thanked everyone for all the "warm wishes and prayers" in a social media post. He added that he hopes "to be back home soon" and is in the hospital just as a "precautionary measure under medical advice."

"I'm doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I've been hospitalized. I hope to be back home soon, take care (sic)," Kumar said in his statement. At the time of his diagnosis, the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu, along with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. After Kumar, reportedly 45 junior artists have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kumar had announced his coronavirus positive diagnosis on social media, on Sunday. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he had said. The actor advised those who came in contact with him to get tested.

