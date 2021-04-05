-
A day after testing COVID-19 positive, Akshay Kumar gets hospitalized
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said today that he has been hospitalized, just a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Along with the announcement, the 53-year-old also thanked everyone for all the "warm wishes and prayers" in a social media post.
He added that he hopes "to be back home soon" and is in the hospital just as a "precautionary measure under medical advice."
Pandemic
45 junior artists have also tested positive for COVID-19
"I'm doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I've been hospitalized. I hope to be back home soon, take care (sic)," Kumar said in his statement.
At the time of his diagnosis, the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu, along with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.
After Kumar, reportedly 45 junior artists have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Twitter Post
Here's the official statement issued by Kumar
April 5, 2021
Diagnosis
The actor announced his coronavirus positive diagnosis yesterday
Kumar had announced his coronavirus positive diagnosis on social media, on Sunday.
"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he had said.
The actor advised those who came in contact with him to get tested.
COVID-19
Many Bollywood stars fell prey to the contagious virus
The virus spread has been on the rise in the film industry, with several Bollywood stars testing positive in recent weeks.
Actors who have recently contracted coronavirus include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, and Milind Soman.
Meanwhile, other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Malaika Arora were seen taking their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
FIlms
For now, Kumar has many exciting movies lined up
Coming back to Kumar, he'll be playing an archaeologist in Ram Setu, who is out to explore whether the bridge is a myth or reality.
Besides that, he will also be seen in the romantic drama Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.
The Aitraaz actor also has other films lined up, like period drama Prithviraj, the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan.