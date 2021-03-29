Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 02:41 am

India on Sunday reported more than 68,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 12 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 290 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,61,897. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,19,71,624 COVID-19 cases, 1,61,552 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,19,71,624 COVID-19 cases, including 1,61,552 deaths, 4,86,310 active cases, and 1,13,23,762 recoveries. According to data compiled from state and union territory statistics, India reported 1,20,39,211 cases and 1,61,897 deaths till Sunday night. Over 11.35 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. 6,02,69,782 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 27,13,875 total cases, 54,181 deaths, 23,32,453 recoveries. Kerala: 11,17,993 total cases, 4,579 deaths, 10,88,522 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,87,012 total cases, 12,504 deaths, 9,51,452 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,98,815 total cases, 7,205 deaths, 8,86,216 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,79,473 total cases, 12,670 deaths, 8,53,733 recoveries. Delhi: 6,57,715 total cases, 11,006 deaths, 6,39,164 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,13,798 total cases, 8,786 deaths, 5,97,320 recoveries.

Key updates 40K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2.9K fresh infections

40,414 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,65,591 tests on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike so far, and recorded a daily positivity rate of 24.4%. Punjab reported 2,963 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,31,734. 6,690 patients have died in Punjab while 2,01,127 have recovered. Karnataka reported 2,963 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.9% with 1,06,328 tests conducted on Sunday.

Information 2.2K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 2.2K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 2,270 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,00,866, which includes 4,492 deaths and 2,84,846 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 2,276 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 2,88,683, which includes 3,958 deaths and 2,70,540 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 1.8K more cases; 2.1K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh