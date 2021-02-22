Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 03:12 am

India on Sunday reported more than 14,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 80 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,442. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,09,91,651 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,302 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,09,91,651 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,302 deaths, 1,45,634 active cases, and 1,06,89,715 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,10,05,390 cases and 1,56,442 deaths till Sunday night. Over 1,06,96,996 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 1,10,85,173 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 21,00,884 total cases, 51,788 deaths, 19,94,947 recoveries. Kerala: 10,34,657 total cases, 4,089 deaths, 9,71,975 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,48,149 total cases, 12,294 deaths, 9,29,800 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,298 total cases, 7,167 deaths, 8,81,511 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,48,275 total cases, 12,460 deaths, 8,31,706 recoveries. Delhi: 6,37,900 total cases, 10,900 deaths, 6,25,929 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,785 total cases, 8,715 deaths, 5,91,700 recoveries.

Key updates 4K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 6.9K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,070 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 7.1% with 57,241 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 6,971 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.3% with 67,517 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 153. The tally has climbed to 3,10,885, including 3,800 deaths and 3,03,973 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 145 more cases; 182 fresh infections in Bengal