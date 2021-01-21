-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.61 million with 15K new casesLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 01:51 am
-
India on Wednesday reported at least 15,000 fresh infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.61 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.7%.
Meanwhile, at least 140 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,919.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,05,95,660 COVID-19 cases, 1,52,718 deaths
-
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Health Ministry had confirmed 1,05,95,660 COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,718 deaths, 1,97,201 active cases, and 1,02,45,741 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory statistics, India has reported 1,06,11,435 cases and 1,52,919 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Madhya Pradesh's bulletin was not released at the time of writing.
The total number of recoveries has reached 10.26 lakh.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday
-
Maharashtra: 19,97,992 total cases, 50,582 deaths, 18,99,428 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,33,578 total cases, 12,185 deaths, 9,13,677 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,418 total cases, 7,142 deaths, 8,77,639 recoveries.
Kerala: 8,64,195 total cases, 3,524 deaths, 7,90,757 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,32,415 total cases, 12,290 deaths, 8,14,811 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,33,049 total cases, 10,774 deaths, 6,20,128 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,97,628 total cases, 8,591 deaths, 5,81,164 recoveries.
-
Key updates
6.8K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3K fresh infections
-
Kerala reported 6,815 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 11% with 61,532 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
3,015 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.8% with 62,192 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 594. The tally has climbed to 2,94,949, including 3,585 deaths and 2,85,566 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 228 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.66 lakh
-
228 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.36% with 63,161 tests conducted on Wednesday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 409 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,66,482. 10,080 patients have died in the state while 5,49,727 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh reported 549, 501, 390, and 173 new cases respectively.