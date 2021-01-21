India on Wednesday reported at least 15,000 fresh infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.61 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.7%.

Meanwhile, at least 140 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,919.

Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Here are more updates.