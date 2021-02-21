India and China held the 10th round of talks to resolve a border conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting, held between military commanders of both nations on Saturday, went on for nearly 16 hours. Tensions between India and China have remained high since their forces faced off near the Pangong Tso along the LAC last May.

Details Meeting held at Moldo on Chinese side of LAC

The meeting between corps commander-ranked officers had started at 10 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. It went on till 2 am on Sunday. The two sides discussed further disengagement at the three friction points of Gogra Heights, Hot Springs, and Depsang plains. The next phase of disengagement is expected to proceed smoothly.

Quote 'Proposals to normalize situation to be produced before higher authorities'

A person tracking the developments told Hindustan Times, "The proposals discussed during the talks to normalize the border situation will be put up by both sides before their higher authorities." "The agreement on the next steps of disengagement will be finalized after that. We expect disengagement at the remaining friction points to proceed smoothly as it did in the main trouble area," they added.

Disengagement Disengagement at Pangong Tso completed on Friday

Saturday's talks took place a day after the Indian and Chinese armies completed the disengagement process at the tense Pangong Tso sector. Both armies have reportedly withdrawn their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and artillery guns. Reportedly, military structures erected after April 2020 in the Pangong Tso sector were also removed. The disengagement process had started on February 10.

Conflict India, China border row erupted in early-May

Tensions along the Indo-China border intensified after clashes between the two forces at various locations in early-May last year. The series of escalations included a fatal clash that erupted in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese fatalities. Both sides have blamed each other for escalating the conflict.

Information India, China forces also faced off in Sikkim last month