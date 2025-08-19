Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's romance has already 'cooled off'?

The budding romance between pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly "cooled off" due to their busy schedules and Trudeau's discomfort with the public attention that comes with dating a celebrity. The two were first spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal last month, followed by Trudeau attending Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada. However, their communication has since decreased, according to the Daily Mail.

Source insights 'They have a lot going on' An insider told Daily Mail, "She's busy, he's busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off." The source added that the couple used to text "nonstop" in July, but their communication has now "waned in the past two weeks." However, they clarified that this change isn't negative and could potentially change again in the future.

Privacy concerns Trudeau wasn't thrilled about media attention surrounding 1st date: Source The former Prime Minister was reportedly uncomfortable with the media attention surrounding his dinner date with Perry, which occurred shortly after her breakup from actor Orlando Bloom. A source said, "I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out." "It was a first date! A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted."

Relationship status Perry not ready to start dating anyone A second source told Daily Mail that currently, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, are just friends. The source said she isn't ready to start dating anyone right now as she has to focus on healing from her separation from Bloom. Despite their unexpected pairing, the two reportedly had an "instant connection" after meeting. However, it will take time to see where this goes as Perry travels worldwide while Trudeau figures out his life post-prime ministership.