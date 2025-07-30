Are Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dating? All we know

Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted having dinner together in Montreal. The sighting, which took place at a popular local restaurant called Le Violon on Monday, has sparked speculation about their relationship status. Eyewitnesses reported that the two public figures were engaged in animated conversation over cocktails and shared dishes, including a lobster dish.

Details Eyewitness account of their dinner date According to TMZ, Perry seemed deeply engrossed in their conversation, often leaning across the table. Both of them had security stationed at the bar who were discreetly monitoring them through mirrored glass. The head chef of Le Violon reportedly greeted the duo mid-meal, and they later visited the kitchen to personally thank the staff. Besides the dinner date, the pair was also seen strolling down Montreal's Mount Royal park.

Career updates Perry on Canadian tour; Trudeau's decade-long PM tenure Perry is currently on her 143 Tour across Canada, with recent performances in Winnipeg and Ottawa. She was scheduled to perform in Montreal on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Trudeau has been keeping a low profile since stepping down as Prime Minister of Canada in January 2025 after nearly a decade-long tenure. He also separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three children together.

Relationship rumors Speculation surrounding their relationship The timing of Perry and Trudeau's dinner has fueled speculation about their romantic lives. Perry recently ended her long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter. Observers are now wondering if this meeting could be the start of something more than just friendship. However, sources close to both parties have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.