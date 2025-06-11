Why Goldy Brar killed Moose Wala in his own words
What's the story
In an exclusive interview with BBC, Satinderjit Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, has revealed the reasons behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The incident took place on May 22, 2022, when Moose Wala was shot dead inside his black Mahindra Thar SUV by gunmen who blocked the singer's vehicles in Punjab's Mansa district.
Within hours, Brar claimed responsibility for orchestrating the hit on Facebook.
Rivalry claims
Feud started over kabaddi match
Now, in the interview with the BBC, Brar broke down the reason behind the hit.
He said they had no option but to kill him because "it was either him or us."
Brar claimed that the feud started over a kabaddi tournament in Punjab where Moose Wala was promoting their rivals.
He alleged that his friend Lawrence Bishnoi and others were upset with Moose Wala for this and threatened him.
Tension
Tensions were eased by Vicky Middukhera
The tensions were eased by Vicky Middukhera, an associate of Bishnoi's, but he was killed in Mohali in August 2021.
The police listed Moose Wala's friend and former manager Shaganpreet Singh on the charge sheet, stating evidence that Singh gave information and logistical support to the shooters.
Singh fled India and is thought to be in Australia, but Moose Wala denied all involvement.
Brar
Everyone knew Sidhu's role: Brar
While Brar can't prove that Moose Wala was involved, he still thinks that the singer had something to do with Middukhera's death, per BBC.
"Everyone knew Sidhu's role, the police...journalists who were investigating knew. Sidhu mixed with politicians and people in power. He was using political power, money, his resources to help our rivals," Brar told BBC Eye.
"We wanted him to face punishment for what he'd done. He should have been booked. But nobody listened to our plea."
Justification
It was either him or us, says Brar
"So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard," Brar justified.
When asked whether this constituted justice or vigilantism, Brar dismissed India's legal system.
"Law. Justice. There's no such thing,...Only the powerful can... [obtain] justice, not ordinary people like us," Brar stated.
In the weeks after the murder, approximately 30 persons were arrested, and two of the suspected armed men were killed in "encounters."
But no one has faced trial yet.
Criminal profile
Who is Brar
Brar, who hails from Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib, is an associate of imprisoned gangster Bishnoi.
He is currently based in Canada and has been declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, and the Indian Home Ministry has noted his involvement in smuggling high-grade weapons across the India-Pakistan border using drones.