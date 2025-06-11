What's the story

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Satinderjit Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, has revealed the reasons behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The incident took place on May 22, 2022, when Moose Wala was shot dead inside his black Mahindra Thar SUV by gunmen who blocked the singer's vehicles in Punjab's Mansa district.

Within hours, Brar claimed responsibility for orchestrating the hit on Facebook.