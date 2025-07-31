'Mickey 17,' 'Drop': Hollywood movies coming to JioHotstar in August
What's the story
JioHotstar is gearing up for an exciting August 2025 with a lineup of major Hollywood films. The offerings include science fiction, action comedy, psychological thrillers, and family-friendly animation. Here are the top four Hollywood movies set to stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium this month.
Film details
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17'
The much-awaited science fiction dark comedy Mickey 17 will finally hit the streaming platform on August 7. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. It is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7 and is set in a future where Pattinson's character joins a space colony as an Expendable—a disposable worker who gets cloned every time he dies.
Release
'Love Hurts' starring Ke Huy Quan
Jonathan Eusebio's action-comedy Love Hurts will also premiere on August 7. The film stars Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. It revolves around Marvin, who gets pulled back into a world with "ruthless hit men and double-crosses" that'll turn his life upside down. Moreover, he meets Rose, his former partner-in-crime, whom he had left for dead.
Upcoming releases
'Drop,' 'Dog Man'
On August 11, the psychological thriller Drop will debut on JioHotstar. The film follows a widowed mother who tries to re-enter the dating scene but starts receiving threatening texts. Directed by Christopher Landon, it stars Meghann Fahy, Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, and Jeffery Self. Also releasing on the same day is Dog Man, an animated superhero comedy based on Dav Pilkey's children's comic novels. It features the voices of Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, and Ricky Gervais.