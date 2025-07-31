'Mickey 17,' 'Drop': Hollywood movies coming to JioHotstar in August

JioHotstar is gearing up for an exciting August 2025 with a lineup of major Hollywood films. The offerings include science fiction, action comedy, psychological thrillers, and family-friendly animation. Here are the top four Hollywood movies set to stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium this month.

Film details Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' The much-awaited science fiction dark comedy Mickey 17 will finally hit the streaming platform on August 7. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. It is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7 and is set in a future where Pattinson's character joins a space colony as an Expendable—a disposable worker who gets cloned every time he dies.

Release 'Love Hurts' starring Ke Huy Quan Jonathan Eusebio's action-comedy Love Hurts will also premiere on August 7. The film stars Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. It revolves around Marvin, who gets pulled back into a world with "ruthless hit men and double-crosses" that'll turn his life upside down. Moreover, he meets Rose, his former partner-in-crime, whom he had left for dead.