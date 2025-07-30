'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's background gags that deserve a rewatch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy series that is famous for its witty humor and lovable characters. While the majority of the jokes are apparent, some of the subtle ones could easily go unnoticed. The hidden gems make the humor of the show richer, treating observant fans with additional laughs. Here are some of those underrated jokes you missed while watching Jake Peralta and his colleagues at the 99th precinct.

Drive 1 The Holt Expression Challenge Captain Holt is known for his stoicism, but there are times when he breaks character just a little. In one particular episode, his attempt to show excitement with a barely-there eyebrow raise is an absolute riot. The understated joke is a play on Holt's deadpan delivery, which makes it all the more hilarious for those who notice it.

Drive 2 Boyle's food obsession Charles Boyle's love for food is well-documented throughout the series. But in one scene where he passionately describes a dish using overly technical terms, it's easy to miss how absurdly detailed he gets. This joke highlights Boyle's quirky personality and adds an extra layer of humor for viewers paying close attention.

Drive 3 Terry's yogurt love Terry Jeffords's love for yogurt is a running gag in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In one episode, as all hell breaks loose around him, Terry calmly eats his yogurt without a hitch. The contrast of his peaceful enjoyment against the backdrop of mayhem makes for an incredibly funny visual gag that can be easily missed.

Drive 4 Gina's sarcastic wisdom Gina Linetti is known for her sarcastic remarks, which also double up as surprisingly insightful observations. And when she casually comments about office dynamics, you realize it has more truth than you'd expect. This combination of sarcasm and wisdom makes her lines unforgettable, but also easy to miss if you don't fully tune into her amazing sense of humor.