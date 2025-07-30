Samantha Bee says Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation a 'no-brainer'

Samantha Bee, former host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, recently shared her thoughts on CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . Speaking on the Breaking Bread with Tom Papa podcast, she said it was a "no-brainer" given the show's financial losses and declining viewership. "These legacy shows are hemorrhaging money with no real end to that in sight; people are just not tuning in," she said.

Viewing habits Bee said people's viewing habits have changed Bee also pointed out how people's viewing habits have changed. She said, "People are literally on their phones all the time for one thing, so they actually don't necessarily need a recap of the day's events. They're very well-versed in what has happened." "They'd rather watch people just absolutely murder each other in a South Korean game show or watching people fall off cliffs to relax at night before nodding off," she added.

Political impact She also touched on the political implications Bee also touched on the political implications. She said, "It is also true that when the president of the United States has to give his sign-off on a corporate merger, the thing you can't do is make jokes about him." "It's so much easier for them to cut it loose with this merger coming down the pike," she added. For context, since the show's cancellation, there have been speculations that it was due to Colbert's stance against Trump.