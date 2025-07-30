Samantha Bee says Stephen Colbert's talk show cancellation a 'no-brainer'
What's the story
Samantha Bee, former host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, recently shared her thoughts on CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking on the Breaking Bread with Tom Papa podcast, she said it was a "no-brainer" given the show's financial losses and declining viewership. "These legacy shows are hemorrhaging money with no real end to that in sight; people are just not tuning in," she said.
Viewing habits
Bee said people's viewing habits have changed
Bee also pointed out how people's viewing habits have changed. She said, "People are literally on their phones all the time for one thing, so they actually don't necessarily need a recap of the day's events. They're very well-versed in what has happened." "They'd rather watch people just absolutely murder each other in a South Korean game show or watching people fall off cliffs to relax at night before nodding off," she added.
Political impact
She also touched on the political implications
Bee also touched on the political implications. She said, "It is also true that when the president of the United States has to give his sign-off on a corporate merger, the thing you can't do is make jokes about him." "It's so much easier for them to cut it loose with this merger coming down the pike," she added. For context, since the show's cancellation, there have been speculations that it was due to Colbert's stance against Trump.
Personal reaction
Bee was personally disappointed by the cancellation
Despite understanding the business decision, Bee admitted she was personally disappointed by the cancellation. "It's awful," she said, adding that she knows many people who work on The Late Show. "I love Stephen. I consider him to be a friend. I think he's amazing." "I'm shocked, not surprised," she added. Meanwhile, Colbert's show will end in May 2026.