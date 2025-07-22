'Go f...yourself': Colbert blasts Trump for celebrating his show's cancellation

Stephen Colbert , the host of CBS's The Late Show, has responded to US President Donald Trump 's recent gloating over the show's cancellation. In a post on Truth Social last Friday, Trump wrote, "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings." Responding to this on Monday night, Colbert was curt and direct, as he said: "Go f**k yourself."

Monologue reaction 'Would an untalented man...': Colbert's on-air response to Trump During his monologue on The Late Show, Colbert said, "How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?" He then appeared in a segment called "Eloquence Cam" and said in a clipped New York accent: "Go f**k yourself." This drew huge applause from the audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Show's future Colbert questions CBS's reasoning for show's cancellation Colbert also defended The Late Show, which CBS recently announced will be canceled after its 11th season. CBS said the decision was "purely a financial decision," citing the show's annual loss of $40-50 million. Colbert questioned this reasoning, asking how it could be purely financial if his show is No. 1 in ratings. He also pointed out that CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, will pay Trump $16 million to settle his lawsuit over a controversial 60 Minutes interview.

Show details Many protested against the closing On Monday, Colbert welcomed actors Sandra Oh and Dave Franco as guests. Before the taping, around 100 protesters gathered outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, chanting "Trump must go, Colbert must stay." This was in addition to several hundred more waiting to get into the show. Reportedly, the talk show will conclude in May 2026.