England cricket team hires All Blacks's mental skills coach: Details 

The England cricket team has hired Gilbert Enoka, the former mental skills coach of New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks. The move comes as part of a strategy to strengthen the team's mental resilience during their ongoing series against India . Enoka is known for his "no d***heads policy," which he implemented successfully with the All Blacks.

Strategic decision Enoka's journey with the England team Enoka's recruitment was pushed by England head coach Brendon McCullum, who had previously worked with him in New Zealand cricket. The decision comes at a crucial time for the team as they prepare for a series against India and the highly-anticipated Ashes against Australia. Enoka has been working with McCullum's team since a pre-season camp in London ahead of Zimbabwe Test in May.

Versatile coach Enoka's experience in rugby and cricket Enoka has been a key figure in New Zealand rugby since 2000, serving in various roles. He spent 15 years as a mental skills coach and the last seven as their leadership manager. His tenure coincided with a golden era for the team, including back-to-back World Cup wins (2011 and 2015) and a long reign as the world's top-ranked side. Before his rugby success, Enoka worked with New Zealand's national cricket team (1998-2004) and netball team (1994-97).

Policy details 'No d *heads' policy explained Enoka's 'no d***heads' policy is all about weeding out self-serving and counterproductive behaviors from team members. He defines a 'd***head' as someone who puts themselves ahead of the team, thinks they're entitled to things, expects different rules for them, operates deceitfully in the dark or is unnecessarily loud about their work. The management might not spot these behaviors but players should call others out for their inflated egos.