Decoding highest partnerships for England at Old Trafford (Tests)

The iconic Old Trafford in Manchester has been the venue for some thrilling Test matches over the years. Hosts England have particularly dominated at this ground. Their success at Old Trafford in Tests can be largely attributed to their batters. On this note, let's look at the highest partnerships for England at Old Trafford in Test cricket history.

#1 Thorpe & Vaughan - 267 vs Pakistan, 2001 Responding to Pakistan's first-innings total of 403/10 in the 2001 Manchester match, England were reduced to 15/2 when Michael Vaughan joined Graham Thorpe. The duo rescued the hosts with a 267-run stand. Both batters made centuries as Thorpe (138 off 261 balls) was the first one to depart. Vaughan made 120 off 223 balls, though England went on to lose the match.

#2 Sibley & Stokes - 260 vs West Indies, 2020 Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley are the only other England batters with a 250-plus partnership in Manchester. They powered the hosts with a 260-run fourth-wicket partnership in the first innings of the 2020 match against West Indies. Both batters slammed hundreds as England posted 469/9d, eventually a match-winning total. While Sibley ended up scoring 120 (372), Stokes smashed 176 off 356 balls.