Hardik Pandya responds to Michael Vaughan's harsh criticism: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022

Hardik Pandya was in fine form in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hardik Pandya has responded to former England skipper Michael Vaughan's criticism of Team India. The latter had termed the Men in Blue the 'biggest underperforming' team in the history of world cricket. Vaughan's comments came after India's 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pandya said the team does not need to prove to anyone.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pandya is slated to lead Team India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on November 18.

He responded to Vaughan's criticism while addressing the media.

While the all-rounder admitted there is definite room for improvement, he stated the team is not focused on proving anything to anyone.

He also admitted being disappointed with India's T20 WC campaign.

Statement We respect opinions and point of views: Hardik Pandya

"Obviously when you don't do well, people will have their opinion, which we respect. I understand people have different points of view. Being at the international level, I don't think we need to prove anything to anyone," Hardik said. The 28-year-old further said the team needs to cope with the T20 WC disappointment as professionals. "We look to get better and rectify the mistakes."

Information What Vaughan had said?

"India are the most underperforming white-ball team in history. I am just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

Campaign India's campaign in the T20 WC 2022

India finished the group stage atop the Group 2 standings with four wins in five games. However, reluctance of their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top was highly criticized. The decision of playing Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal also left many perplexed. India were humiliated in the semi-final as England chased down 169 with four overs to spare.

NZ vs IND Hardik Pandya to lead in absence of big names

Pandya was on a roll in the tournament, scoring 128 runs and scalping eight wickets. He was named the 12th man in ICC's team of the tournament While he will lead India in New Zealand, the likes of Rohit, Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested. Pandya certainly has a point to prove as he is being deemed as India's future T20I skipper.