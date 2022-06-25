Sports

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 25, 2022, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Ishan Kishan averaged 41.20 in the concluded five-match T20Is against SA (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series, starting June 26. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the visitors. Of late, India leveled the T20I series against the Proteas 2-2, with the fifth outing being abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Ireland are enjoying a decent form, having won three of their last five T20Is. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Village in Dublin will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. Chasing sides have won eight of the 14 T20Is played here. Anything around 150-160 could be a par total. Pacers can be backed to be influential. Rain could play spoilsport in the midway and later stages.

Ireland Can Ireland tackle a raging Indian line-up?

Batting-wise, a lot depends upon the opening duo of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie. The hosts need a good start, else it's a lost cause. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker can't afford to come up short, given they hold the key in the middle overs. Right-arm quick Mark Adair can be a nuisance if he gets a bit of movement early on.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

India enjoy a 3-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue had chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in Trent Bridge.

India India stacked with competent players

Ruturaj Gaikwad will open alongside an in-form campaigner in Ishan Kishan. Whether Sanju Samson gets the nod over Rahul Tripathi is something time will tell. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was lately adjudged as the Player of the Series, will spearhead India's bowling attack. Umran Malik's fiery pace could be troublesome for the Irishmen. Meanwhile, yorker specialist Arshdeep Singh is yet to be tested.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Paul Stirling has smashed 2,776 runs in 102 T20Is. He has a hundred and 20 fifties. Andrew Balbirnie has slammed 1,429 runs across 67 T20Is. He has five fifties in this format. Ishan Kishan has clobbered 495 runs in 15 T20Is. The southpaw averages 35.35. Right-arm quick Harshal Patel has snared 14 wickets in T20Is played this year. He averages 20.28.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little. India (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi/Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mark Adair. Fantasy XI (option 2): Lorcan Tucker, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mark Adair.