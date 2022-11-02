Sports

T20 WC, India beat Bangladesh in final-over thriller: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 05:48 pm 3 min read

India won the match by five runs - DLS method (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India defeated Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Bangladesh fell short while chasing 151 in a rain-curtailed fixture (DLS method). The Men in Blue had originally set a target of 185, with Virat Kohli's unbeaten 64 guiding them. KL Rahul too scored a fitting half-century. An incredible 60-run knock by Litton Das went in vain.

Match How did the match pan out?

India lost Rohit Sharma early after Bangladesh elected to field. However, Rahul punished the Bangladesh bowlers sporadically. India managed 37/1 in the Powerplay. Both Kohli and Rahul completed their fifties. Final-over exploits from Kohli and Ashwin powered India to 184/6. Litton got Bangladesh off to a flier with a quickfire 60. Although Bangladesh fell apart thereafter, the match went down to the wire (145/6).

T20 WC Most runs in T20 World Cup

Kohli has become the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. He reached the milestone during the seventh over. Kohli went past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1,016 runs by adding 16 more runs. In his last outing against South Africa, he became only the second player to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament.

Fifty A fine half-century by Kohli

Kohli, who started watchfully, went on to slam his 36th half-century in T20I cricket. He now has 37 fifty-plus scores in the format (one century). Kohli now has seven T20I fifties in 2022, the third-most this year after Mohammad Rizwan (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (8). During the innings, Kohli became the first-ever batter to touch the 3,900-run mark in T20Is.

Top Most runs in T20 WC 2022

Kohli, who was struggling for form a few months ago, scored a memorable 82* against Pakistan in India's opener. He followed it up with an unbeaten 62 against Netherlands. Although he could garner only 12 runs against SA, he found his mojo back against Bangladesh. Kohli has now become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing competition with 220 runs in four games.

ICC WCs Other records broken by Kohli

Kohli has become just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (2,278) to complete 2,000 runs across ICC World Cups (20-over and 50-over). Overall, he (2,095) is the sixth batter to do so. Notably, Kohli has equaled Master Blaster Tendulkar in terms of 50+ scores in ICC World Cups. The duo jointly hold the top spot with 21 fifty-plus scores.

Rahul Rahul gave India a solid start

After three successive poor outings, Rahul responded in style to silence critics. The Indian opener slammed his 21st half-century in T20Is. Rahul managed a 32-ball 50 for his side before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. His 50 runs included three fours and four sixes (SR 156.25). Rahul was livid with himself for the manner in which he got dismissed.

Liton A direct hit ends Liton's fantabulous knock

Bangladesh opener Litton sparkled with his whirlwind knock. He took the game away from India before rain intervened and reduced play. Litton perished for a 27-ball 60 through an unfortunate, yet uncanny run-out. Rahul's direct hit from the deep uprooted Liton. The latter slammed his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. Litton now has 1,378 T20I runs at an average of 22.22.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Kohli is the only player to register three or more fifty-plus scores in a T20 World Cup edition thrice (2014, 2016, and 2022). Suryakumar Yadav now has the most runs by an Indian at number four or lower in a men's T20 World Cup edition (164). India's 184/6 is now their highest total against Bangladesh in T20I cricket.