Sports

Virat Kohli completes 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli completes 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 30, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form lately (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has completed 1,000 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Indian batting stalwart achieved the feat against South Africa in a crucial Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing edition in Australia. Kohli became just the second batter after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to reach the landmark after falling for a paltry 12-run knock. Here we decode his stats.

Form Kohli has been in red-hot form lately

Kohli, who was struggling for form a few months ago, has been in sublime touch lately. He smashed unbeaten half-centuries in India's first two fixtures in the tournament. The 33-year-old got off to a decent start against the Proteas side as well in Perth. However, he mistimed a big shot in the seventh over and fell prey to pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Numbers Kohli's astonishing numbers in T20 World Cup history

Kohli's tally of 1,001 runs in the tournament is only second to Jayawardene, who mustered 1,016 runs in 31 outings. Meanwhile, Kohli achieved the milestone in his 24th match. While the dashing batter averages 83.41 in the tournament, his strike rate reads 131.71. The veteran's tally of 12 fifty-plus scores in the competition is also the highest for any batter.

Do you know? Astonishing consistency in T20 World Cup

Kohli, who made his T20 WC debut in 2012, averages the highest (83.41) among batters with at least 300 runs in the competition. He is also the only player to be adjudged Player of the Tournament twice in T20 WC (2014 and 2016).

Numbers How has Kohli fared in T20Is?

With 3,868 runs in 112 matches, Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. While he boasts an average of 52.27 in T20Is, his strike rate reads 138.34. The veteran batter has 35 fifties and a century in the shortest international format. His tally of 342 fours is the joint-third-highest in the format. Kohli has also smashed 115 sixes.

Proceedings How has the match panned out?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to a horrendous start as Ngidi delivered a fiery spell. He scalped four wickets in his first three overs as India were reduced to 49/5. Notably, India clinched their first two games in the tournament and a win against SA would almost seal their semi-final berth.