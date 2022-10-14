Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

The BCCI has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

The BCCI has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad. Shami, who has already flown to Australia, will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches. Earlier, Bumrah was ruled out of the World Cup with a back injury. The BCCI had said the decision was taken after consulting the specialists. Here's more.

India will count on Mohammed Shami

India will count on premier pacer Shami to do the job in the absence of Bumrah. With Deepak Chahar ruled out, Shami became the preferred candidate with his experience being a key factor. However, Shami has only played 17 matches in the shortest format for India since making his debut back in 2014. His last appearance came in the T20 World Cup last year.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Shardul, Siraj were added on the standby list

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were named as backups in India's squad and will travel to Australia shortly as per a BCCI release. Notably, Shardul replaced Chahar, who had a stiff back and didn't take part in the India vs South Africa ODIs. Siraj was added to the squad as well as a reserve player.

Shami's numbers in the shortest format

Shami has featured in 17 matches for India in the shortest format, claiming 18 scalps at 31.55. Overall in T20 cricket, the senior pacer has an impressive 156 scalps from 133 matches at 25.25. He has claimed one four-wicket haul (4/24).

A look at India's pace-bowling options

India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar to do the bulk of work upfront with the new ball. Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel will be counted upon to carry the workload at the death. Arshdeep has also shown his prowess in the first six overs. With Shami in the side, India get another bowler who can be effective in different phases. Shami's experience will be fruitful.