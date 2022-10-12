Sports

Deepak Chahar gets ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, starting this month. Chahar, who was named in the standby list, has been ruled out due to an injury. Chahar had a stiff back and didn't take part in the India vs South Africa ODIs. He was replaced by Washington Sundar. Here are the details.

Happenings Thakur replaces Chahar in reserves list; Shami set to return

Fellow Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has been named in as a replacement for Chahar in India's reserves list for the World Cup. As per Sports Tak, senior Indian pacer Mohammad Shami is set to be announced as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup. The report adds that the likes of Shami, Thakur, and Mohammaed Siraj will leave for Australia tomorrow.

Developments Chahar undergoing rehab after making a return

Chahar returned to the internationals after six months in August, having undergone a complete recovery from a back injury. He aced the Zimbabwe one-dayers and found decent success in the SA T20Is, including a brisk 31 with the willow in Indore. He hurt his back post the 20-over duels and will headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehab.

Numbers Here is a look at Chahar's numbers

A noted swing bowler, Chahar debuted in the 20-over format in July 2018 and forayed into the ODIs a few months later. He has so far affected 29 T20I dismissals at 24.24. He clocked his best figures in the format (6/7) against Bangladesh in Nagpur in 2019. As for ODIs, the right-armer has collected 15 wickets in nine appearances, averaging 27.66

Do you know? India to be without Bumrah for the global event

Earlier this month, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the global event. The BCCI confirmed the news, stating that the decision was taken after consulting the specialists. Bumrah had missed the first T20I against South Africa after he complained of back pain.

Shami India will count on Mohammed Shami

India will count on premier pacer Shami to do the job in the absence of Bumrah. With Chahar ruled out, Shami is the preferred candidate with his experience being a key factor. However, Shami has only played 17 matches in the shortest format for India since making his debut back in 2014. His last appearance came in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.