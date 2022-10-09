Sports

BCCI AGM 2022: All you need to know about event

BCCI AGM 2022: All you need to know about event

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 09, 2022, 01:03 pm 3 min read

Sourav Ganguly can reclaim his throne as per new norms (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. Several eyes are on the meeting as it will conduct elections for five crucial positions in the board. The President, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary and treasurer will be posts up for grabs. "ICC tax matters" will be the other agenda in the meeting. Here's all you need to know.

Revised Rules New rules allow Ganguly, Shah to reclaim throne

The Supreme Court has relaxed the cooling-off period in BCCI constitution. Hence, President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah can reclaim their throne. The upcoming term will last till 2025. Earlier, the office bearers with two consecutive terms weren't eligible to stand in other elections without completing a three-year cooling-off period. Both Ganguly and Shah have served two terms in their current positions.

Developements Will Roger Binny become next BCCI President?

Former pacer Roger Binny, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, is reportedly in contention to become the new BCCI chief. As learned by Sportstar, Binny, the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, was named in the BCCI's draft electoral roll released on Wednesday. While Binny will represent the KSCA at the event, Ganguly will have the reins of Cricket Association of Bengal.

State Representatives Who'll represent which body at the event?

Besides Binny and Ganguly, several other prominent figures will represent the state bodies. Current Treasurer and Secretary respectively, Arun Dhumal and Jay Shah will represent Himachal and Gujarat's cricket bodies respectively. Anirudh Chaudhary will represent Haryana in the AGM. While Rajiv Shukla will represent Uttar Pradesh, Shashank Manohar's son Adwait Manohar has been nominated by Vidarbha. Ashish Shelar is Mumbai Cricket Association's representative.

ICC Tax "ICC tax matters" another agenda for the AGM

With the 2023 ODI World Cup taking place in India, ICC will be looking for a text exemption from the Indian government, which BCCI has to procure. The apex body had made the request for the previous ICC events held in India. The 2016 T20 WC was the last ICC event on the Indian soil and they didn't get any tax exemption.

Agenda ICC chair, Women's IPL other talking points

As the ICC chair elections will take place in November this year, BCCI would ponder nominating a candidate for the crucial post. The elected candidate will succeed Greg Barclay and the new term will start in December this year. Discussion will also take place regarding the inaugural Women's IPL. Ganguly recently stated the tournament will take place next year.

Agenda Other points on the agenda

As per ESPNcricinfo, below are the other talking points at the event. Election and induction of a representative of the general body in the apex council. Induction of two representatives (one male and one female) of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) in the Apex Council. Election and induction of two representatives of the general body in the IPL governing council.

Appointments Important appointments on the cards

Discussion will take place to introduce the below jobs. Induction of a representative of the ICA in the IPL governing council. Appointment of an ombudsman and ethics officer. Appointment of the cricket committees, standing committees and umpires committee. To appoint the BCCI's representative or representatives to the ICC or any similar organisation. Update on National Cricket Academy matters and India's Future Tour Programme.