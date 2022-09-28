Sports

India overcome SA in first T20I: List of key takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 28, 2022, 10:57 pm 2 min read

India hammered SA by 8 wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The India versus South Africa 1st T20I saw the hosts claim an eight-wicket win on Wednesday. Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 106/8 in 20 overs. India bowled well as a unit and were rewarded. In response, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on before the likes of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav hit unbeaten fifties to win the match.

Powerplay India excel with the ball in PP overs

India aced the PP overs with the ball, picking up five wickets. Both Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh did remarkably well to hunt down SA. They got the ball to swing and had SA crumbling. SA managed 30/5 in the first six overs. The likes of Temba Bavuma, Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs were sent back with the score reading 9/5.

Spinners Contrasting numbers for the spinners of both sides

Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel were superb for India. Ashwin gave away just 8 runs from his four overs, including a maiden. Axar maintained his form, conceding 16 and taking one wicket. They gave away just 24 runs from eight overs. On the contrary, SA spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj conceded 48 runs from 5.4 overs. Both Rahul and SKY batted beautifully.

Batting Rahul and SKY help India

Surya came in and got going from the onset, hammering Anrich Nortje for two maximums. India were under pressure until then. The number two ranked T20I batter then effortlessly showed his prowess, going for good shot-making. Meanwhile, KL Rahul took his time early on and absorbed the pressure. However, he shifted gears once things were under control. Their 93-run stand made the difference.

Do you know? Rabada and Parnell show character

SA pacers bowled well upfront. They hit the deck hard and a lot of pace was on offer. Kagiso Rabada (1/16) was the chief architect. He bowled a maiden as well. Wayne Parnell (0/14) stood tall as well for the visitors.