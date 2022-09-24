Sports

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 24, 2022, 06:08 pm 3 min read

India have a 14-10 win-loss record against Australia in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With the series level 1-1, India will eye a clinical win over Australia in Sunday's encounter before gearing up for the South Africa T20Is. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock (46*) to keep the hosts alive in the series. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch have looked promising for the visitors. Adam Zampa is a threat on the bowling front. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this fixture. The venue has hosted only one T20I, which witnessed both India and West Indies score over 200. Notably, Virat Kohli clocked a 50-ball 94* in that fixture. Spinners can punch a few vital blows. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. India had won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 series was drawn, while Australia triumphed in 2019 (2-0). India have a win-loss record of 14-10 against Australia in T20Is (NR: 1).

IND vs AUS A battle of the heavyweights

Both India and Australia have plenty of match-winners in their kitty. Rohit and KL Rahul hold impetus with the willow. A must-win game calls for a Virat Kohli masterclass as well. Suryakumar Yadav is a terrific campaigner too. For Australia, Finch and Wade have been superb so far. Cameron Green's prolific hitting could be put to witness. Adam Zampa's leg-breaks and googlies are must-sees.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia (probable XI): Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Records Key records which can be registered

Aussie skipper Finch has slammed 293 fours in T20Is. He can reach the mark of 300 and become the first Australian to do so. Glenn Maxwell has smashed 99 sixes and is one shy of 100 in T20Is. Steven Smith has scored 971 runs and is 29 short of the 1,000-run mark. Hardik Pandya (964) can also race to 1,000 runs for India.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Matthew Wade (vc), Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah. Fantasy XI (option 2): Matthew Wade, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel (c), Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah.