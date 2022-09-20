Sports

Australia thrash India in 1st T20I: Key takeaways

Australia sealed a thrilling four-wicket win over India in the first T20I on Tuesday. Fifties from KL Rahul (55) and Hardik Pandya (71*) raced India to 208/6. Seamer Nathan Ellis was the pick for the Aussie bowlers (3/30). Later, Cameron Green's masterclass (61) put India under pressure. The chase looked out of reach, but Matthew Wade (45*) held his fort. Here are the takeaways.

Performance Rahul, SKY put Team India in the driver's seat

Rahul, who was under scrutiny for strike rate, shut his critics with 22 runs in the powerplay, followed by a fifty off 32 deliveries. He looked like his fearless version, striking four fours and three sixes. SKY was toying with the Aussie attack too, compiling a 25-ball 46. From being 35/2 in 4.5 overs, the duo piloted India past 100 within 12 overs.

Duo A night to forget for Cummins, Zampa

Pat Cummins was hammered left, right, and center. The right-arm quick started with three dot balls before being slammed for 10 runs off the over. He wound up with 0/47 in four overs. Ace leg-spinner Adam Zampa had bowled fairly well in the first three overs, conceding only 20 runs. However, SKY's back-to-back sixes off the last two balls dented his figures (0/36).

Hardik Hardik finishes off in style!

2022 has served Hardik well. The concluded affair was no different as he smacked a 30-ball 71*, belting seven fours and five sixes. He smashed three sixes off the final three deliveries to conclude the innings. He clocked his second half-century and his highest score in the format. It's a happening sign for Team India as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Axar Axar comes to the rescue

Australia raced to a 38/0 in three overs, thanks to Aaron Finch and Green's heroics. Axar, who has had exponential success in the last few months, clean bowled Finch and later plucked Green's wicket in the 11th over. The slow left-arm orthodox uprooted a set-looking Josh Inglis to wind up with 3/17 in four overs, denting the Aussie chase to some extent.

Green Green obliterates the Indian bowlers

Green, who played his maiden innings as an opener, rampaged against Indian bowlers. The all-rounder thumped four successive fours off Umesh Yadav in the second over. Green was dropped on a few occasions and he made it count, bashing his maiden T20I fifty in 26 deliveries. He brought the chase to 100 off 60 balls before being dismissed right after the drinks break.