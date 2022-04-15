Sports

Decoding Hardik Pandya's numbers in the IPL 2022 season

Hardik Pandya enjoys a win record of 80% as a captain in IPL (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Gujarat Titans' (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya smashed an eye-popping 52-ball 87* against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (2022) season. Later, he affected a run-out involving Sanju Samson and picked a wicket as well. GT (192/4) eventually won by 37 runs. Given Hardik's stellar form as a cricketer, we decode his numbers in the IPL 2022 season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hardik had a mediocre run for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

He could amass only 127 runs at 14.11 but claimed 14 wickets.

In this edition, he has dished out match-winning performances that he is known for in the cash-rich tournament.

Notably, his aggressive avatar with the willow has been a vital contributor to GT's triumphs in each of the matches this season.

Hardik Pandya Pandya's fiery 87* powers GT to a win over RR

Coming in to bat at 15/2, Hardik didn't waste much time and opted for an aggressive route. In the fifth over, Hardik clobbered pacer Kuldeep Sen for a hat-trick of fours. He then forged an 86-run stand alongside Abhinav Manohar followed by an unbeaten 53* run partnership with David Miller. He hammered eight fours and four sixes. He struck at a rate of 167.31.

Captaincy Hardik enjoying his maiden run as a captain in IPL

Though it's a new franchise and Hardik's maiden attempt as a captain in IPL, the latter has nailed the role so far. He has led the Gujarat Titans to four wins in five matches (vs LSG, DC, PBKS, and lately RR). GT sit atop the standings with an NRR of +0.450. GT's only loss this season has been versus SRH, failing to defend 163.

IPL 2022 Hardik's towering numbers in IPL 2022

Pandya has smacked 228 runs in five matches at 76.00. He has struck at 136.53. His inning-wise performance read 33(28) vs LSG, 31(27) vs DC, 27(18) vs PBKS, 50* (42) vs SRH, and 87* (52) vs RR. Hardik is the second to RR's Jos Buttler (272) among most runs in IPL 2022. Also, Pandya has claimed four wickets at an economy of 7.57.

IPL A look at Hardik's numbers in IPL

Across 97 matches, Hardik has racked up 1,704 runs at 29.89. He has struck at an astonishing rate of 151.33 (six fifties). He has hammered 123 fours and 104 sixes. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has affected 46 dismissals at 31.59. Thursday's win over RR witnessed Hardik grab his seventh Player of the Match award in IPL.

Comeback Hardik eyes a comeback into the Indian cricket team

Hardik last played a T20I versus Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup. His fitness-related issues have resulted in him missing out on his place to Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer. Hardik has to dole out consistent returns as an all-rounder in IPL. Then, he could find himself in the scheme of things for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.