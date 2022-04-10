Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 10, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Ajinkya Rahane has fared well against DC (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. KKR have played an aggressive brand of cricket, winning three games of their four outings so far. Meanwhile, DC have pocketed just a solitary win from three matches. The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium. Here are the key venue-related details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The venue has witnessed high-scoring affairs across four matches in the season so far. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of 189. Notably, the side batting second has stamped a win on three occasions. The conditions are clearly tailor-made for the batters. However, one can expect pacers to inflict some damage in the early bursts.

KKR How have KKR fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Kolkata Knight Riders have been win-less at Brabourne. Their maiden outing at this venue was on March 22, 2010 (vs MI). Batting first, KKR slammed 155 at the expense of three wickets in 20 overs. However, they lost to MI by seven wickets. KKR last played at Brabourne on May 16, 2015 (vs RR). KKR (190/9) lost by a margin of nine runs.

DC How have DC fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Delhi Capitals have a 33.33% win record at Brabourne having won a solitary game from three outings. DC's maiden affair at Brabourne was against MI (2010). They had lost to MI by 39 runs, failing to chase 184. DC (179/6) beat the five-time winners by four wickets in the season underway. It was DC's maiden win in IPL 2022.

Data Highest and lowest scores

KKR's highest total at Brabourne: 190 (vs RR). KKR's lowest total at Brabourne: 155 (vs MI). KKR's biggest margin of defeat at Brabourne: seven wickets (MI). KKR's biggest margin of defeat (run-wise) at Brabourne: nine runs (RR). DC's highest total at Brabourne: 179 (vs MI). DC's lowest total at this venue: 144 (vs MI). DC's biggest margin of a defeat: 39 runs (vs MI).

Stats A look at some other stats

Brabourne has hosted a total of 14 matches in IPL. The chasing side has a 50% win record at this venue. Bowlers have been fairly successful in spite of the batter-friendly conditions this season. Across four matches, pacers have scalped 32 wickets. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed 17 wickets. In total, 53 wickets have been recorded so far (including four run-outs).

Information KKR vs DC: Telecast details

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Marathi. Viewers can also live-stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription.