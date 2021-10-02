IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals overcome Mumbai Indians: Records broken

Shreyas Iyer played well for DC

Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin helped DC chase 130 after the side faced a batting collapse. Earlier, fast bowler Avesh Khan impressed with a match-defining spell. MI have lost their seventh match this season. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Mumbai had a slow start after Delhi Capitals elected to bowl. Skipper Rohit departed early but Quinton de Kock hung around. Suryakumar Yadav showed some promise but couldn't capitalize. MI were restricted to 129/8 as Avesh Khan and Axar Patel struck regularly. DC faced turbulence in the first 10 overs, however, Iyer and Ashwin held their nerves to get DC home.

Suryakumar Yadav re-discovers his form

Suryakumar finally scored in double figures after registering a spate of low scores. He was the top-scorer for MI, having racked up 33 off 26 balls. The right-handed batter dominated senior off-spinner Ashwin in the match. Suryakumar now owns 96 runs off 64 balls against Ashwin in the IPL. This is the most any player has scored off Ashwin without getting dismissed.

MI's trump card against DC

Jayant Yadav joined the MI set-up in 2019. This was his eighth appearance for them ever since. As many as five of them have come against DC (0/25 in 2019, 0/18 in 2020, 1/25 in 2020, 1/25 in 2021). The off-spinner delivered for MI today as well. He uprooted the dangerous Rishabh Pant in the ninth over. Yadav finished with 1/31 in four overs.

Forgettable records for Dhawan and Shaw

DC suffered an early scar in the run-chase. In the second over, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by an excellent direct hit from Kieron Pollard. The former has been dismissed run-out joint-most times in the IPL (16), along with Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw departed for 6. His last few scores against MI read as - 12, 7, 20, 4, 10, 0, 7, and 6.

Avesh Khan completes 20 wickets in IPL 2021

Avesh Khan was the pick of DC bowlers. He perturbed the MI batters with his express pace. Avesh touched the 140-KPH mark regularly. The DC fast bowler scalped three wickets for just 15 runs. Avesh, who has been a revelation for DC, completed 20 wickets in the season. He has the second-most wickets in the IPL 2021 (21 wickets at 15.00).