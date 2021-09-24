DC vs RR: Decoding Sanju Samson's performance against Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RR skipper Sanju Samson will be aiming to mark his presence by scoring crucial runs against a solid DC unit. On the other hand, DC all-rounder Axar Patel can be pivotal in applying the brakes. We decode Samson's performance against Axar in the IPL.

Samson's IPL numbers and performance against DC

Against Delhi Capitals, the aggressive Samson has aggregated 164 runs. His tally includes eight fours and nine sixes off 130 balls in 12 matches. Samson has a strike rate of 126.15. Overall in the IPL, Samson has scored 2,865 runs in 116 games at an average of 28.65. He has smashed three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Samson's performance against Axar in the IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Samson has racked up 51 runs off 48 balls by left-arm spinner Axar. The former Punjab Kings bowler has managed to dismiss Samson on two occasions.

Axar's IPL tally and performance against RR

In 10 matches against Rajasthan Royals, Axar has managed to grab 11 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/24. Overall in the IPL, he has claimed 88 wickets from 102 matches to date. He has an average of 29.42 and an economy rate of 7.26. His best season was in 2017 (17 scalps). Axar has 913 runs with the bat as well.

Their performances in IPL 2021

In the IPL 2021 season, Samson has accumulated 281 runs from eight matches at 40.14. He has scored one century. He has a strike rate of 144.10. Meanwhile, Axar has claimed eight wickets at just 16.62. He has a sound economy rate of 6.65.