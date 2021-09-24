IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Here is the match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 02:24 pm

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the 36th match

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will meet in the 36th Match of the IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This will be the first afternoon match of the ongoing UAE leg. DC have been one of the most dominant sides in the season so far. Meanwhile, RR will draw confidence from their final-ball win against Punjab Kings. Here is the preview.

Details

A look at the key details

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the impending match (3:30 PM IST). The wicket here has favored both batters and bowlers in phases. On this venue, eight of the last nine matches have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Rajasthan have a slight lead over Delhi in the head-to-head meetings. The two teams have clashed in 23 games, with RR winning 12 of them. They have a win percentage of 52.17 against DC. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win 11 games (win percentage: 47.83). Notably, Delhi have won four of the last five encounters against RR.

DC

Availability of Marcus Stoinis in doubt

DC were on fire against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada dominated the batters, while DC's top-order brought them home. It remains to be seen if Marcus Stoinis recovers from his hamstring injury. Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Stoinis/Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

RR

RR unlikely to make any changes

RR pulled off a miraculous victory against PBKS. They claimed a two-run win as Kartik Tyagi managed to defend four runs in the final over. Although RR's middle-order lacked fire, they are unlikely to make any changes. Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Tyagi

Performers

Here are the top performers

David Miller has racked up 384 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 119.62 against DC. In the bowling segment, Jaydev Unadkat has taken 19 wickets with the best bowling performance of 5/25. Against RR, Dhawan has aggregated 556 runs at a strike rate of 129.00, while Amit Mishra has picked up 30 wickets with the best match haul of 3/17.