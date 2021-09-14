IPL 2021: RCB to don blue jersey against KKR

RCB will pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes by donning the blue jersey

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be donning a blue jersey in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season remainder. RCB are set to face KKR on September 20. The reason behind RCB wearing the blue jersey is to pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes and frontline workers. RCB made the announcement on Tuesday. Here's more.

RCB to don the blue jersey

United to help and support the frontline warriors who have worked selflessly and tirelessly to fight the Covid Pandemic. 🙌🏻🙌🏻



RCB to pay tribute to COVID-19 workers

RCB posted on Twitter that they are set to sport the blue kit, that resembles the color of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors. They will also pay tribute to the workers for their invaluable service while leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCB had associated themselves with the Give India Foundation

Earlier this year, RCB skipper Virat Kohli had announced that the franchise will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure in Bengaluru and other cities related to oxygen support. RCB had also associated themselves with the Give India Foundation to provide around 100 units of oxygen contributors to extend their support in Bengaluru and other cities.

IPL 2021 to resume on September 19

The IPL 2021 season was earlier suspended midway by the BCCI owing to several players contracting the coronavirus. The remaining matches will start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. Champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings on September 19 before RCB and KKR lock horns in match number 31 on September 20.

India reports 25,404 coronavirus cases on Tuesday

On Tuesday, India reported 25,404 coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to 33,289,579. India reported 385 more deaths, taking the toll to 4,43,213.

RCB have 10 points from seven matches

RCB are placed third in the IPL 2021 table, having claimed 10 points. They have played seven matches, winning five and losing two. RCB have a NRR of -0.071.