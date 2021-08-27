Indian bowlers worked really hard but didn't get help: Malan

Malan hit a splendid 70 and added 139 runs for the third wicket with skipper Joe Root

Indian bowlers worked really hard and asked a lot of questions but didn't get much help from the wicket, which has changed massively since the opening day of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, said England batsman Dawid Malan Thursday. Malan, playing his first Test in three years, hit a splendid 70 and added 139 runs for the third wicket with skipper Joe Root.

Indians were blown away for a paltry 78 in their first innings on Day 1 but it looked like a different pitch when England came out to bat as they piled the misery on the opposition bowlers. "The wicket changed massively from the first day the first hour when they were batting," the 33-year-old Malan said after the end of the second day's play.

"I would not say they were flat with their bowling. They absolutely ran in and tried their socks off. They asked a lot of questions probably didn't get that much help from the wicket," the left-hander said. Senior-most Indian pacer Ishant Sharma looked lackluster and returned wicketless after bowling 22 overs as the four-pronged pace attack struggled to make early inroads.

India failed to trouble Root, who led from the front with a hat-trick of centuries in three Tests to put England in total control of the third Test. Root played an effortless innings of 121—his sixth century of the calendar year. "He (Root) scores runs all the time, and with the ease... with which he does, it is quite fantastic," Malan said.