Jorginho wins UEFA Player of the Year: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 12:56 pm

Jorginho has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Chelsea and Italy mid-fielder Jorginho has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2020-21. The 29-year-old beat his Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to win the honor. Jorginho had a terrific season, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and then topping it with the UEFA Euro 2020 title as Italy beat England in the final. Here's more.

Jorginho was superb for Chelsea and Italy

Jorginho made 56 appearances for club and country in the 2020-21 season. In 43 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, Jorginho bagged eight goals. Notably, seven of them came in the Premier League. He scored once and contributed with an assist in the Champions League (12 matches). For Italy, he played 13 matches, scoring once.

Jorginho won the UCL and European Championship

Jorginho was decisive for the Blues in the UCL

Jorginho played a crucial role since Thomas Tuchel took over in January 2021. He was decisive alongside N'Golo Kante in Chelsea's exploits against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Manchester City in the Champions League. The Player of the Match display against FC Porto in Chelsea's quarter-final first-leg proved to be crucial for Jorginho to establish himself as a big-match personality.

A look at the Men's UEFA awards

Player of the year - Jorginho (Chelsea) Coach of the year - Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) Goal-keeper of the year - Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) Defender of the year - Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Midfielder of the year - N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) Forward of the year - Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) President's award - Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and medical team

Jorginho's key numbers at Euro 2020

Jorginho played seven matches for Italy and registered some crunch numbers. He made 46 ball recoveries in the tourney (joint-highest). He also made 11 tackles, winning four of them. Jorginho had a 93% passing accuracy. He completed 497 passes (second-highest).