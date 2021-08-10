Premier League 2021-22: Records that can be scripted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 01:38 pm

Manchester City scripted a Premier League record by signing Jack Grealish

The Premier League 2021-22 season is set to start this weekend as we embark upon another fascinating journey of action at the top-flight level. The focus will be on defending champions Manchester City, who recently broke the bank by signing Jack Grealish for a whopping £100m. Ahead of a blockbuster season, we decode the key records that can be scripted.

Milner

James Milner can script these records in terms of appearances

James Milner has made 564 appearances in the competition, including 175 for Liverpool. The former Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City ace can surpass David James in terms of appearances in the league. Milner needs nine games to surpass James (572) and go fourth in terms of most Premier League appearances. He can also get to 200 PL games for Liverpool.

Kane

Goals: Harry Kane can surpass these Premier League legends

There has been a lot going around Harry Kane as he seeks an exit from Tottenham. It could be difficult for any club to get him at the moment. Kane has 166 Premier League goals and can go third on the all-time list. He can surpass Thierry Henry (175), Frank Lampard (177), Sergio Aguero (184), and Andy Cole (187) in terms of PL goals.

Duo

KDB and DDG can script these respective records

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been a consistent force in terms of assists (78). KDB, who is 10th on the list for most assists, can go past David Beckham (80), Steven Gerrard (92), and David Silva (93). Manchester United goalie David de Gea has kept 122 clean sheets and can surpass Peter Schmeichel (128) and Edwin van der Sar (132).

Clubs

Wins and losses: Clubs that can script contrasting records

Manchester United have registered 687 wins in the Premier League and can become the first club to notch the milestone of 700. Meanwhile, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea (597 each), and Liverpool (581) are in line to amass 600 Premier League wins. If West Ham and Everton suffer six defeats each this season, they will become the first two clubs with 400 league losses.

Do you know?

Records in store for Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal have netted 1,956 goals in Premier League history and need 44 to become just the second club after Manchester United to score 2,000-plus goals in the competition. Spurs are two goals shy of becoming just the second club to concede 1,400-plus goals after Everton.