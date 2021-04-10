Tottenham and Manchester United are set to face each other in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday. Second-placed Manchester United have an 11-point gap over Tottenham, who are sixth with 49 points under their belt. Earlier this season, Tottenham had thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford. However, United are on a fine run of late. We present their rivalry in numbers.

Meetings What about the last five league meetings?

There hasn't been much to separate the two sides in the last five Premier League games between them. In 2018-19, Spurs won at Old Trafford 3-0 before United won away 1-0. Man United won their home match 2-1 in the 2019-20 season, besides drawing in London (1-1). And in 2020-21, Spurs thrashed United despite going down early in the match.

Do you know? Premier League head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 57 occasions in the Premier League. 35 games have been won by United, whereas, Spurs have pocketed 10 wins. 12 matches have ended in draws. United have scored a staggering 95 goals against Spurs, besides conceding 56.

Premier League Can Spurs end United's away run?

Manchester United have suffered just one defeat in 24 league matches (W15, D8). They are the only unbeaten away side in Europe's top five leagues this season. United have gone 22 away league games unbeaten (W14, D8). United have scored the second-highest number of goals this season (58) and have gone on to concede 33 goals. They have a goal difference of +25.

Information Tottenham seeking a league double over United

As per Opta, Tottenham are seeking a league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1989-90 season. Manchester United's only victory in their past eight league visits to Spurs came at Wembley in January 2019 (D4, L3).

Information Tottenham's contrasting records