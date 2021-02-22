-
Premier League, Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United: Records brokenLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 10:23 am
-
Manchester United managed to overcome a struggling Newcastle United outfit 3-1 in gameweek 25 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, and Bruno Fernandes assured United three crucial points.
With Leicester City winning earlier, the pressure was on United to get a result.
They moved back to second.
Here we present the key records broken.
-
-
MUNNEW
United get the job done against Newcastle
-
Rashford scored the opener after beating Karl Darlow at the near post.
Six minutes later, Allan Saint-Maximin then netted the equaliser with his first goal since coming back from a two-month absence caused by coronavirus symptoms.
In the 57th minute, Daniel James re-established the lead.
Rashford then earned a penalty as he drew a foul from Joe Willock before Bruno Fernandes converted the same.
-
Information
United race to 53 league goals, script this record
-
Manchester United have scored 53 goals in 25 games in the Premier League this term. As per Opta, the tally is their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 2012-13 season (60), which was the last time they won the league title.