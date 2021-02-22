-
Manchester City have continued to dominate the numbers after winning 1-0 against Arsenal in gameweek 25 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Raheem Sterling's goal in the second minute was the difference in the match at the Emirates.
The win helped City consolidate on their position at the top of the Premier League standings.
Here are the major records scripted by City.
Streak
Manchester City's unbeaten streak continues
City are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions.
This is their second-longest run without defeat under manager Pep Guardiola, after a 28-game spell between April and December 2017.
Notably, they have won their 13th successive match in the Premier League.
City have also won 18 successive games in all competitions.
Records
City's defensive record continues to be rock solid
This was City's 23rd clean sheet of the season, more than any other team in the top five European leagues or top four divisions in England.
City have not been behind in any of their past 17 Premier League games.
City have kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.
In their 25-game unbeaten run, City have kept 18 clean sheets.